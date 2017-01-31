First public hearing on use of deadly force legislation

Representatives Brad Klippert, R-Kennewick, left, Roger Goodman, D-Kirkland, Beth Doglio, D-Olympia, and Mike Pellicciotti, D-Federal Way, look on as a Seattle Police Guild member finishes testifying at a House committee meeting hearing public testimony on bills intended to reduce the number of violent interactions between police and the public, Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2017, in Olympia, Wash. Lawmakers are weighing two bills that would raise the bar on when an officer can use deadly force.

