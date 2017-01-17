Eat All About It: New Kennewick Indian restaurant brings a expressa to native cuisine

Vinod Chaher, a chef, a truck operator and a dining entrepreneur, opened India Cuisine Express at 8624 W. Gage Blvd., Suite A4, in Kennewick last fall. His goal: Simplify the sometimes complicated Indian menu and offer nine to 10 pre-made dishes along with rice that can be purchased on the go.

