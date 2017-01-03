Deputy treasurer will be interim chief in Benton County
A deputy in the Benton County Treasurer's Office will serve as interim treasurer while a replacement to Duane Davidson is found. Davidson will recommend the Benton County Commission name Kirsten Yniguez, one of his deputies, to the interim role when he leaves to be sworn in as Washington State Treasurer on Jan. 9. While the county appoints an interim, the deadline is fast approaching to apply to the Benton County Republican Party for appointment to the job.
