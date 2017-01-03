Deputy treasurer will be interim chie...

Deputy treasurer will be interim chief in Benton County

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Tri-cityherald.com

A deputy in the Benton County Treasurer's Office will serve as interim treasurer while a replacement to Duane Davidson is found. Davidson will recommend the Benton County Commission name Kirsten Yniguez, one of his deputies, to the interim role when he leaves to be sworn in as Washington State Treasurer on Jan. 9. While the county appoints an interim, the deadline is fast approaching to apply to the Benton County Republican Party for appointment to the job.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tri-cityherald.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kennewick Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Case of florist who denied service for gay wedd... Nov '16 Baptistism by Proxy 1
News Eat All About It: Barracuda Coffee grows; Share... Oct '16 Filbert 1
Tri City Ski & Snowboard SWAP & SALE at TRAC, P... (Oct '06) Sep '16 Kennewick skier 34
News Energy Northwest plans Richland solar center, w... Sep '16 Solarman 1
News Body found along railroad tracks near Tri-Cities (Dec '09) Aug '16 Dot 44
News Jehovaha s Witness conventions planned in July ... Jul '16 Anchor07 1
News 4 Gypsy Jokers club members arrested in Kennewi... (Apr '08) Jun '16 Beinreal 83
See all Kennewick Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kennewick Forum Now

Kennewick Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Kennewick Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. North Korea
  5. South Korea
 

Kennewick, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,509 • Total comments across all topics: 277,601,882

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC