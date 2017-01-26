Clover Island says goodbye to old office building
An excavator with Big D's Construction lifts rubble from a pile of debris Thursday morning while demolishing the former Port of Kennewick's office building on Clover Island. The building is being removed so the Army Corps of Engineers can access the land to restore the shoreline and extend the public trail as well as allowing for future development.
