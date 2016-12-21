Snow bank foils alleged vehicle thiefa s escape plan
David Gass, 48, reportedly tried to swipe a Chevrolet Tahoe from the West Coast Auto Dealers lot on North Ely Street in Kennewick, when he hit piled snow and the SUV became stuck, Kennewick police said. The suspect fled the scene.
