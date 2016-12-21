Robot surgery at Trios Southrdige Hospital using Da Vinci Surgical System
Surgeon Ernesto Dizon Jr. discusses the advantages in using of the robotic Da Vinci Surgical System for certain surgeries at Trios Southridge Hospital in Kennewick. Dizon had just competed a hiatal hernia repair using the system in the operating room that is flooded with green lighting during the procedure.
