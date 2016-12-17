Richland man hurt when striking semi-truck

A Richland man was injured when he rear-ended a moving semi-truck on Interstate 82, about four miles south of Kennewick, on Thursday. John M. Roohr, 39, of Richland, was driving east in brown 2013 Chevrolet Silverado pickup when he struck the rear of a 2010 Mack semi-truck and trailer at 6:20 a.m., according to the Washington State Patrol.

