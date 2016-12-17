Richland man hurt when striking semi-...

Richland man hurt when striking semi-truck

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: Tri-cityherald.com

A Richland man was injured when he rear-ended a moving semi-truck on Interstate 82, about four miles south of Kennewick, on Thursday. John M. Roohr, 39, of Richland, was driving east in brown 2013 Chevrolet Silverado pickup when he struck the rear of a 2010 Mack semi-truck and trailer at 6:20 a.m., according to the Washington State Patrol.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tri-cityherald.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kennewick Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Case of florist who denied service for gay wedd... Nov '16 Baptistism by Proxy 1
News Eat All About It: Barracuda Coffee grows; Share... Oct '16 Filbert 1
Tri City Ski & Snowboard SWAP & SALE at TRAC, P... (Oct '06) Sep '16 Kennewick skier 34
News Energy Northwest plans Richland solar center, w... Sep '16 Solarman 1
News Body found along railroad tracks near Tri-Cities (Dec '09) Aug '16 Dot 44
News Jehovaha s Witness conventions planned in July ... Jul '16 Anchor07 1
News 4 Gypsy Jokers club members arrested in Kennewi... (Apr '08) Jun '16 Beinreal 83
See all Kennewick Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kennewick Forum Now

Kennewick Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Kennewick Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Iraq
  5. Climate Change
  1. Mexico
  2. Afghanistan
  3. South Korea
  4. Wall Street
  5. Serena Williams
 

Kennewick, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,742 • Total comments across all topics: 277,453,516

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC