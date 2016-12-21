Red and blue lights could mean a Christmas gift in Kennewick
Maisi Ranard, 18, of Kennewick, is shocked to learn that she's getting a $100 bill from Alex Garza, a HAPO Community Credit Union employee, instead of a traffic ticket after being pulled over Thursday by Kennewick police Officer Roman Trujillo. The money is a gift from HAPO Community Credit Union's 12 Days of Christmas program.
