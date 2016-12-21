New non-profit benefits Kennewick Fire Department
"I thought why isn't there something like this for the fire department they need a lot of the same things they have a lot of equipment that is not allocated in the city budget that would totally enhance what they're trying to do in our communities," said Olson, both the founder and president of the foundation. "A lot of the firefighters want to continue their education and go on and do further training but can't necessarily afford to pay that out-of-pocket," said Olson.
Read more at KVEW-TV Kennewick.
