Lil Wayne to perform in Kennewick, tickets go on sale Dec. 30
In this Dec. 5, 2015, file photo, Lil Wayne performs during Hot 97's Busta Rhymes & Friends: Hot For The Holidays at the Prudential Center in Newark, N.J. He'll perform at the Toyota Center in Kennewick along with up-and-coming artist Russ. Showtime is 8 p.m. "I really tell people to get their tickets early," said La Fonte Joe of Bonaphied, who helped bring the Snoop Dogg show to the Toyota Center in early December.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tri-cityherald.com.
Add your comments below
Kennewick Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Case of florist who denied service for gay wedd...
|Nov '16
|Baptistism by Proxy
|1
|Eat All About It: Barracuda Coffee grows; Share...
|Oct '16
|Filbert
|1
|Tri City Ski & Snowboard SWAP & SALE at TRAC, P... (Oct '06)
|Sep '16
|Kennewick skier
|34
|Energy Northwest plans Richland solar center, w...
|Sep '16
|Solarman
|1
|Body found along railroad tracks near Tri-Cities (Dec '09)
|Aug '16
|Dot
|44
|Jehovaha s Witness conventions planned in July ...
|Jul '16
|Anchor07
|1
|4 Gypsy Jokers club members arrested in Kennewi... (Apr '08)
|Jun '16
|Beinreal
|83
Find what you want!
Search Kennewick Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC