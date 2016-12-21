Kennewick woman accused of stealing mail from 51 people
Benton County Sheriff's deputies recently arrested Lorinda L. Eagleson, 34, on suspicion of possessing stolen property and methamphetamine, according to the Benton County jail roster. Deputies stopped Eagleson's white 1998 Pontiac Grand Prix at the Desert Food Mart on Kennedy Road.
