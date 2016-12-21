Kennewick may repeal panhandling rules, deemed unconstitutional
A Kennewick law banning panhandling at some intersections is likely unconstitutional following a pair of court rulings expanding free speech rights to noncommercial signs. Three years ago, Kennewick adopted codes to ban panhandling at intersections where there is no safe place for vehicles to pull to the side to interact with panhandlers.
