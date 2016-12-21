Kennewick Man must be returned to tribes within 90 days
President Obama has signed a bill that includes a provision that the ancient bones known as Kennewick Man be returned to Indian tribes for reburial. The Kennewick Man remains were discovered in 1996 on federal land near the Columbia River.
