Kadlec volunteers raise record-setting amount

Adam Roberts, skier killed by avalanche, shown in 2014 as man living off the grid in self-made "gypsy wagon" Kadlec's auxiliary group presented a gift of $260,000 to the Richland hospital. The gift is possible because of the work by volunteers through personal donations, proceeds from the Kadlec gift shop and other fundraisers.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tri-cityherald.com.