Christmas Day rollover causes minor injuries near Kennewick mall
The Kennewick Police Department said the wreck occurred shortly after 10 a.m. at Columbia Center Boulevard and West Quinault Avenue. According to the police department, a black sedan headed northbound at Quinault struck a Dodge SUV that was eastbound on Quinault.
