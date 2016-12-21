Ancient skeleton to return to Native Americans for reburial
One of the oldest and most complete skeletons found in North America will be given back to American Indian tribes in Washington state for reburial. President Barack Obama signed a bill Monday with a provision requiring the ancient bones known as Kennewick Man be returned to tribes within 90 days.
