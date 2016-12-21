3 arrested for kidnapping, assaulting, robbing Clarkston teen in Kennewick
Three people were arrested for assaulting, robbing and kidnapping a 17-year-old Clarkston boy from the Kennewick Red Lion on Dec. 3. Kennewick Police received a report of an assault at the hotel around 3:30 a.m. Acquaintances of the victim picked him up at the Red Lion. They beat him, tied him up and took some of his property.
