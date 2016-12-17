17 year old sent to hospital after police say he got in the way of his father's arrest

It was a night of chaos that started with a rhythmic knock at his front door at his apartment on the 1100 block of North Buchanan Street. "As soon as I stepped that foot in the house a large officer grabbed me from this side and another from this side," said Michael Tremont 17-year-old Michael Tremont says he was arrested by Kennewick Police on suspicion of obstructing an arrest."

Start the conversation, or Read more at KVEW-TV Kennewick.