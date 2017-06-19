Southern Museum to host Railroad Rendezvous

The Southern Museum of Civil War and Locomotive History, 2829 Cherokee St. in Kennesaw, will have the Railroad Rendezvous event on July 15 from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Guests will have the opportunity to marvel at a special model train layout as well as the museums' own layout where kids can even decorate and add their own personalized buildings.

