Southern Museum to host Railroad Rendezvous
The Southern Museum of Civil War and Locomotive History, 2829 Cherokee St. in Kennesaw, will have the Railroad Rendezvous event on July 15 from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Guests will have the opportunity to marvel at a special model train layout as well as the museums' own layout where kids can even decorate and add their own personalized buildings.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MDJonline.com.
Add your comments below
Kennesaw Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Meeting: Paulding Airport Expansion Tonight (Nov '13)
|Jun 21
|LetItBe
|2
|1848 House sold for private residence (Sep '06)
|Jun 15
|Free Thought Is N...
|20
|Emerson Police Chief, Gone ??
|Jun 15
|ISOtheTruth
|1
|Jon Ossoff worked for Hank Johnson....Defeat JO!
|Jun 15
|livelivelive
|2
|Moving from New Jersey to Marietta (Oct '06)
|Jun 10
|Anonymous snob
|34
|multi-faith 5k on the 4th of july
|Jun 6
|Marty Arrington
|1
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Kennesaw
|May 25
|Erin
|3
Find what you want!
Search Kennesaw Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC