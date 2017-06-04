Penn State's Present, Future Collide At Elite 11 Quarterback Competition
Trace McSorley has a front row seat to watch his likely successor, five-star Penn State commit Justin Fields , compete this week in Los Angeles at the Elite 11 Finals. McSorley is among a select group of college quarterbacks serving as counselors at the annual invite-only showcase, which culminates Sunday with 12 prospects earning invites to Nike's The Opening later this month.
Kennesaw Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Kennesaw
|May 25
|Erin
|3
|C.W. Matthews donates $10K from I-85 bridge reb...
|May 22
|guest
|1
|Clark Ambulance (Oct '10)
|May 13
|Night crew
|11
|Brush fire contained on Kennesaw Mountain
|May '17
|Gary
|2
|From archery to Star Trek, city entertaining 6,...
|Apr '17
|Victor Hugo
|13
|Mikey Roberts??
|Feb '17
|Raydo2000
|11
|KSU to have - Year of the Arabian Peninsula' (Sep '14)
|Jan '17
|Marti
|4
