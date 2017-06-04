Penn State's Present, Future Collide ...

Penn State's Present, Future Collide At Elite 11 Quarterback Competition

Trace McSorley has a front row seat to watch his likely successor, five-star Penn State commit Justin Fields , compete this week in Los Angeles at the Elite 11 Finals. McSorley is among a select group of college quarterbacks serving as counselors at the annual invite-only showcase, which culminates Sunday with 12 prospects earning invites to Nike's The Opening later this month.

