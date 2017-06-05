News 11 mins ago 11:51 a.m.Dog walks ...

News 11 mins ago 11:51 a.m.Dog walks student to her graduation day and to diploma

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: KSDK-TV Saint Louis

An Atlanta high school's recent graduation included what the school believes was a first. A service dog walked across school's graduation stage after helping a woman earn her diploma.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KSDK-TV Saint Louis.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kennesaw Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: iLoveKickboxing - Kennesaw May 25 Erin 3
News C.W. Matthews donates $10K from I-85 bridge reb... May 22 guest 1
Clark Ambulance (Oct '10) May 13 Night crew 11
News Brush fire contained on Kennesaw Mountain May '17 Gary 2
News From archery to Star Trek, city entertaining 6,... Apr '17 Victor Hugo 13
Mikey Roberts?? Feb '17 Raydo2000 11
News KSU to have - Year of the Arabian Peninsula' (Sep '14) Jan '17 Marti 4
See all Kennesaw Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kennesaw Forum Now

Kennesaw Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Kennesaw Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Health Care
  4. China
  5. Microsoft
  1. Climate Change
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Oakland
 

Kennesaw, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,551 • Total comments across all topics: 281,561,488

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC