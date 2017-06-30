Library partnering with Kennesaw's Southern Museum
Literary enthusiasts who pick up reading material at the Kennesaw and Acworth library branches will soon be able to check out more than just books.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MDJonline.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Kennesaw Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Adulterous Teachers in Paulding (Apr '13)
|16 hr
|edantes
|23
|Pain Relief Clinic - anybody go there?- also an... (May '12)
|Jun 28
|Tawanda
|24
|Bartow deputies arrest man on child porn charges (Jul '08)
|Jun 25
|Jennifer bussey
|8
|Meeting: Paulding Airport Expansion Tonight (Nov '13)
|Jun 21
|LetItBe
|2
|1848 House sold for private residence (Sep '06)
|Jun 15
|Free Thought Is N...
|20
|Emerson Police Chief, Gone ??
|Jun 15
|ISOtheTruth
|1
|Jon Ossoff worked for Hank Johnson....Defeat JO!
|Jun 15
|livelivelive
|2
Find what you want!
Search Kennesaw Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC