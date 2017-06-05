Kennesaw celebrates Splash Pad grand opening on Wednesday
A ribbon-cutting will be Wednesday at 9:30 a.m. for the newly completed splash pad in Kennesaw's Swift-Cantrell Park, 3140 Old 41 Highway.
Kennesaw Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|multi-faith 5k on the 4th of july
|5 hr
|Marty Arrington
|1
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Kennesaw
|May 25
|Erin
|3
|C.W. Matthews donates $10K from I-85 bridge reb...
|May 22
|guest
|1
|Clark Ambulance (Oct '10)
|May 13
|Night crew
|11
|Brush fire contained on Kennesaw Mountain
|May '17
|Gary
|2
|From archery to Star Trek, city entertaining 6,...
|Apr '17
|Victor Hugo
|13
|Mikey Roberts??
|Feb '17
|Raydo2000
|11
