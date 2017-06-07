Georgia Football: QB Target Fields Decommits.
Justin Fields, one of the top quarterback recruits for 2018 and the number 1 ranked dual threat qb in the nation, has decommited from Penn State. Fields reopening his recruitment is great news for Georgia Football who appear to be in the mix for the kid out Harrison High in Kennesaw Georgia.
