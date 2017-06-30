Florida, Alabama make impressions on former Penn State commit Justin Fields

Fields said Thursday at The Opening Finals at Nike World Headquarters that Florida and Alabama had both made significant impressions on him in recent weeks. Fields said he visited Florida during the Gators' move-in day and had the chance to talk to transfer quarterback Malik Zaire, a former Notre Dame signal-caller expected to start for the Gators, and get to know the families of the incoming players.

