First Amendment 5K to be July 4

Sunday Jun 18 Read more: MDJonline.com

The first annual First Amendment 5K, hosted by Due West United Methodist Church and the Picketts Mill Ward of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, will be July 4. The race will begin at 8 a.m. at Due West UMC, 3956 Due West Road in Marietta, and conclude at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 4680 Hadaway Road in Kennesaw.

