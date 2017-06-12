Fifth Third Bank to hold grand opening
Fifth Third Bank, which has locations in the Marietta and Kennesaw areas, is opening its 11th Cobb County location at 1017 Roswell St NE in Marietta, near the Big Chicken.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MDJonline.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Kennesaw Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Moving from New Jersey to Marietta (Oct '06)
|Sat
|Anonymous snob
|34
|multi-faith 5k on the 4th of july
|Jun 6
|Marty Arrington
|1
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Kennesaw
|May 25
|Erin
|3
|C.W. Matthews donates $10K from I-85 bridge reb...
|May 22
|guest
|1
|Clark Ambulance (Oct '10)
|May 13
|Night crew
|11
|Brush fire contained on Kennesaw Mountain
|May '17
|Gary
|2
|From archery to Star Trek, city entertaining 6,...
|Apr '17
|Victor Hugo
|13
Find what you want!
Search Kennesaw Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC