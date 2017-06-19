Cobb County commissioners to consider - blight tax'
Cobb could become the third government in the county to begin instituting a "blight tax" under a proposed county ordinance being sponsored by Commissioners Bob Weatherford and Lisa Cupid.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MDJonline.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Kennesaw Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Meeting: Paulding Airport Expansion Tonight (Nov '13)
|Jun 21
|LetItBe
|2
|1848 House sold for private residence (Sep '06)
|Jun 15
|Free Thought Is N...
|20
|Emerson Police Chief, Gone ??
|Jun 15
|ISOtheTruth
|1
|Jon Ossoff worked for Hank Johnson....Defeat JO!
|Jun 15
|livelivelive
|2
|Moving from New Jersey to Marietta (Oct '06)
|Jun 10
|Anonymous snob
|34
|multi-faith 5k on the 4th of july
|Jun 6
|Marty Arrington
|1
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Kennesaw
|May 25
|Erin
|3
Find what you want!
Search Kennesaw Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC