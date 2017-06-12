Become an American Red Cross summer blood donor
The American Red Cross is urging eligible donors to give blood this summer for hospital patients in need and offers three easy steps people can take to help save lives.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MDJonline.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Kennesaw Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Moving from New Jersey to Marietta (Oct '06)
|Jun 10
|Anonymous snob
|34
|multi-faith 5k on the 4th of july
|Jun 6
|Marty Arrington
|1
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Kennesaw
|May 25
|Erin
|3
|C.W. Matthews donates $10K from I-85 bridge reb...
|May 22
|guest
|1
|Clark Ambulance (Oct '10)
|May '17
|Night crew
|11
|Brush fire contained on Kennesaw Mountain
|May '17
|Gary
|2
|From archery to Star Trek, city entertaining 6,...
|Apr '17
|Victor Hugo
|13
Find what you want!
Search Kennesaw Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC