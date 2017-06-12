Auburn has 'some flexibility' at quar...

Auburn has 'some flexibility' at quarterback in 2018 recruiting class

Auburn is satisfied with its depth and competition at quarterback heading into the fall, but concerns remain about future depth at the position for the Tigers. Following the transfers of Woody Barrett and Tyler Queen, as well as the position change of John Franklin III to wide receiver, Auburn has three scholarship quarterbacks for 2017 in Jarrett Stidham, Sean White and true freshman Malik Willis.

