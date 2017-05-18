Two men sentenced in road rage incide...

Two men sentenced in road rage incident that led to shooting

Monday May 15

Two men have been sentenced to prison for firing multiple shots at a Kennesaw home after a road-rage incident last March, according to the Cobb County District Attorney's office.

