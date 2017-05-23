Town Center CID breaks ground on Aviation Park; expected to open in 2018
Ground was broken on Tuesday for Aviation Park, a flight-themed park that will be located at the corner of Barrett Lakes Boulevard and Cobb Place Boulevard, next to the end of the Cobb County International Airport's runway in Kennesaw.
