Town Center CID breaks ground on Aviation Park; expected to open in 2018

Ground was broken on Tuesday for Aviation Park, a flight-themed park that will be located at the corner of Barrett Lakes Boulevard and Cobb Place Boulevard, next to the end of the Cobb County International Airport's runway in Kennesaw.

