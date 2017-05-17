Robin Saunders, EdD, MS
As the newly selected executive director of the UMB CURE Scholars Program, Robin Saunders, EdD, MS, brings with a She has worked in K-12 settings, community colleges, and comprehensive universities around the country. Most recently, she served at Kennesaw State University in Kennesaw, Ga., as program coordinator for the Master's in Education program, departmental assessment coordinator, and assistant professor.
