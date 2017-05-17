Robin Saunders, EdD, MS

Robin Saunders, EdD, MS

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday May 17 Read more: Daily Record

As the newly selected executive director of the UMB CURE Scholars Program, Robin Saunders, EdD, MS, brings with a She has worked in K-12 settings, community colleges, and comprehensive universities around the country. Most recently, she served at Kennesaw State University in Kennesaw, Ga., as program coordinator for the Master's in Education program, departmental assessment coordinator, and assistant professor.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Record.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kennesaw Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Clark Ambulance (Oct '10) May 13 Night crew 11
News Brush fire contained on Kennesaw Mountain May 2 Gary 2
Moving from New Jersey to Marietta (Oct '06) Apr 26 bestie 33
moving to Atlanta area (Nov '08) Apr 26 bestie 4
News From archery to Star Trek, city entertaining 6,... Apr '17 Victor Hugo 13
Review: iLoveKickboxing - Kennesaw Apr '17 ksouthwell 2
Mikey Roberts?? Feb '17 Raydo2000 11
See all Kennesaw Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kennesaw Forum Now

Kennesaw Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Kennesaw Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Iran
  1. Saudi Arabia
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Microsoft
  5. Afghanistan
 

Kennesaw, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,716 • Total comments across all topics: 281,134,191

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC