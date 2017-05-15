Police say Marietta man sexually assa...

Police say Marietta man sexually assaulted 12-year-old girl

Thursday May 11

A Marietta man who police say committed several sexual acts with a 12-year-old girl was arrested Monday on rape and other related charges after a four-hour manhunt.

