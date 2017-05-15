Police: Man arrested for statuatory r...

Police: Man arrested for statuatory rape after 4-hour manhunt

Wednesday May 10 Read more: MyFoxAtlanta

A 20-year-old man was arrested for statutory rape after Cobb County police said he led officers on a 4-hour manhunt. William Tyler Duke was arrested Monday after police say he took a 12-year-old girl.

Kennesaw, GA

