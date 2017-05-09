FA Center: Why there should be more minority financial advisers
Malik Lee, a financial adviser at Henssler Financial in Kennesaw, Ga., is determined to bring awareness to the lack of diversity in the financial planning profession because when he started in the industry 14 years ago, he was often one of the very few African-American advisers in any given room with other advisers. Lee is still one of only a small group of minority advisers in the industry, but he makes a point to talk about his profession to try to change that, and where other, sometimes younger, advisers fit in.
