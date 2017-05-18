Cobb County Genealogy Society to host...

Cobb County Genealogy Society to host its May meeting Tuesday

The Cobb County Genealogy Society Georgia will have its May meeting on Tuesday, May 23, from 7 to 8 p.m. The program will discuss History & Genealogy.

