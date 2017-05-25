Authorities: man injured in exchange of gunfire with police
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation says Kennesaw police got an anonymous call around 5:10 p.m. Tuesday saying 18-year-old Devonte Williams was wanted for armed robbery.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Catoosa County News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Kennesaw Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Kennesaw
|20 hr
|Erin
|3
|C.W. Matthews donates $10K from I-85 bridge reb...
|May 22
|guest
|1
|Clark Ambulance (Oct '10)
|May 13
|Night crew
|11
|Brush fire contained on Kennesaw Mountain
|May 2
|Gary
|2
|From archery to Star Trek, city entertaining 6,...
|Apr '17
|Victor Hugo
|13
|Mikey Roberts??
|Feb '17
|Raydo2000
|11
|KSU to have - Year of the Arabian Peninsula' (Sep '14)
|Jan '17
|Marti
|4
Find what you want!
Search Kennesaw Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC