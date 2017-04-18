Shorter's Sigma Beta Delta gains 16 new members
Shorter University's chapter of Sigma Beta Delta, the international honor society in business, management and administration, inducted 16 new members recently.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Rome News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Kennesaw Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Paulding removes security screening for voters (Oct '14)
|43 min
|Babypoo
|2
|Georgia House race down to 2 candidates, plus T...
|Apr 19
|G Soros
|1
|Trump's Pimps for Russia as do Republicans in C...
|Apr 17
|PutUSA 1st
|1
|From archery to Star Trek, city entertaining 6,...
|Apr 16
|Victor Hugo
|13
|Anti-Trump sentiment, ad blitz motivate Georgia...
|Apr 16
|CodeTalker
|7
|who is North Cobb student who made racist threats?
|Apr 14
|Tom Tom
|2
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Kennesaw
|Apr 11
|ksouthwell
|2
Find what you want!
Search Kennesaw Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC