Sally Litchfield: Five Scouts with Troop 444 to visit sister Pack 7 in Guatemala
On April 1, five Boy Scouts and five adults from Troop 444, at The Walker School in Marietta, will depart for a weeklong trip to visit Troop 444's sister Pack 7 in the village of La Embualada, Guatemala .
