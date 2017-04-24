Police searching for home invasion su...

Police searching for home invasion suspect

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: MDJonline.com

Cobb police are looking for a suspect accused of breaking into a residence and shooting off at least two rounds from a gun, police say.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MDJonline.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kennesaw Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Moving from New Jersey to Marietta (Oct '06) Wed bestie 33
moving to Atlanta area (Nov '08) Wed bestie 4
News Paulding removes security screening for voters (Oct '14) Apr 22 Babypoo 2
News Georgia House race down to 2 candidates, plus T... Apr 19 G Soros 1
Trump's Pimps for Russia as do Republicans in C... Apr 17 PutUSA 1st 1
News From archery to Star Trek, city entertaining 6,... Apr 16 Victor Hugo 13
News Anti-Trump sentiment, ad blitz motivate Georgia... Apr 16 CodeTalker 7
See all Kennesaw Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kennesaw Forum Now

Kennesaw Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Kennesaw Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Kennesaw, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,004 • Total comments across all topics: 280,623,158

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC