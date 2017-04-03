Marietta man struck and killed by car
Meaders was struck by a blue 2011 Toyota Rav4 while he was in the roadway on New Salem Road near the intersection with Kirk Lane in Kennesaw shortly before 9 a.m., according to a release from the Cobb County Department of Public Safety.
