Kennesaw Parks announces movie lineup for Outdoor Series
Outdoor movies will return to Swift-Cantrell Park, 3140 Old 41 Highway in Kennesaw, on May 6 with a free screening of Disney-Pixar's animated film "Finding Dory," rated PG.
