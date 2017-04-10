Gephardt and Hall round out assistant district attorneys for Toombs Judicial Circuit

Eight is the magic number for the Toombs Judicial Circuit. District Attorney William 'Bill' Doupe recently hired two more assistant district attorneys to bring his assistants, who along with a chief assistant attorney and a circuit investigator, make eight people in his office to dispense justice in Glascock, Lincoln, McDuffie, Taliaferro, Warren and Wilkes counties.

