Gephardt and Hall round out assistant district attorneys for Toombs Judicial Circuit

1 hr ago

Eight is the magic number for the Toombs Judicial Circuit. District Attorney William 'Bill' Doupe recently hired two more assistant district attorneys to bring his assistants, who along with a chief assistant attorney and a circuit investigator, make eight people in his office to dispense justice in Glascock, Lincoln, McDuffie, Taliaferro, Warren and Wilkes counties.

