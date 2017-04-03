Friends mourn the death of young Kenn...

Friends mourn the death of young Kennesaw father

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Read more: MDJonline.com

Friends are remembering Justin Dallas, 23, of Woodstock, as the father of two children who would do anything to help anyone in need.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MDJonline.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kennesaw Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Rumors circulate around Euharlee shooting (Feb '14) 43 min Ur stupid 1,292
News Eight women arrested on sex charges (Apr '11) 13 hr Ozz 25
News Cobb County 1 HRS Ago 2 charged with murder in ... Mar 29 Trump is the man 1
Amy Rakestraw Helms (Jan '16) Mar 17 reality 4
Add Your Business Listing and weebsite (Sep '14) Mar 15 wra10 7
Gay Meet Up (May '15) Mar 14 Tim 4
News From archery to Star Trek, city entertaining 6,... Mar 11 Will Dockery 4
See all Kennesaw Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kennesaw Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Tornado Watch for Cobb County was issued at April 05 at 9:55PM EDT

Kennesaw Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Kennesaw Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Final Four
  3. Syria
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Pakistan
  1. North Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Wall Street
  4. Iraq
  5. Mexico
 

Kennesaw, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,378 • Total comments across all topics: 280,079,799

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC