Florida State offers Penn State quarterback commit Justin Fields
And, the latest to get in on the mix was Florida State, which reportedly offered the 6-foot-3, 221-pound junior from Kennesaw, Georgia's Harrison High Wednesday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at PennLive.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Kennesaw Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|From archery to Star Trek, city entertaining 6,...
|5 hr
|Vic Perryman
|7
|who is North Cobb student who made racist threats?
|10 hr
|Tom Tom
|2
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Kennesaw
|Apr 11
|ksouthwell
|2
|Austell, early morning of Friday April 8, 2017
|Apr 10
|ATLien
|1
|Eight women arrested on sex charges (Apr '11)
|Apr 7
|Hoax News
|27
|Rumors circulate around Euharlee shooting (Feb '14)
|Apr 6
|Tome Tome
|1,299
|Cobb County 1 HRS Ago 2 charged with murder in ...
|Mar 29
|Trump is the man
|1
Find what you want!
Search Kennesaw Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC