Aviation Park Project Awarded In Cobb County, GA
At its most recent meeting, the Town Center Community Improvement District in Kennesaw, GA awarded the contract for the development of Aviation Park and Bells Ferry Trailhead enhancements to Integrated Construction and Nobility, Inc. TCCID expects to break ground on both greenspace initiatives in mid-May, with an anticipated completion date in the first quarter of 2018. While Town Center has traditionally been associated with retail and commercial activity, the upcoming park projects are key steps towards enhancing the community and making it a more inviting destination for visitors and locals.
