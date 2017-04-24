Around Town: Hiring Hosack?

Around Town: Hiring Hosack?

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Apr 25 Read more: MDJonline.com

WILL COUNTY CHAIRMAN MIKE BOYCE ask the Cobb Board of Commissioners to hire Rob Hosack, the county's former community development director, at today's meeting? Last week, longtime county manager David Hankerson, 71, announced his last day would be this Friday, though his employment contract with the county does not officially expire until the end ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at MDJonline.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kennesaw Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Moving from New Jersey to Marietta (Oct '06) Wed bestie 33
moving to Atlanta area (Nov '08) Wed bestie 4
News Paulding removes security screening for voters (Oct '14) Apr 22 Babypoo 2
News Georgia House race down to 2 candidates, plus T... Apr 19 G Soros 1
Trump's Pimps for Russia as do Republicans in C... Apr 17 PutUSA 1st 1
News From archery to Star Trek, city entertaining 6,... Apr 16 Victor Hugo 13
News Anti-Trump sentiment, ad blitz motivate Georgia... Apr 16 CodeTalker 7
See all Kennesaw Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kennesaw Forum Now

Kennesaw Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Kennesaw Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
 

Kennesaw, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,972 • Total comments across all topics: 280,610,862

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC