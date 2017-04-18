54 surgeries later, FedEx shooting vi...

54 surgeries later, FedEx shooting victim finally home

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Apr 18 Read more: WPXI

We collect zip code so that we may deliver news, weather, special offers and other content related to your specific geographic area. We have sent a confirmation email to {* data_emailAddress *}.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WPXI.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kennesaw Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Georgia House race down to 2 candidates, plus T... Wed G Soros 1
Trump's Pimps for Russia as do Republicans in C... Apr 17 PutUSA 1st 1
News From archery to Star Trek, city entertaining 6,... Apr 16 Victor Hugo 13
News Anti-Trump sentiment, ad blitz motivate Georgia... Apr 16 CodeTalker 7
who is North Cobb student who made racist threats? Apr 14 Tom Tom 2
Review: iLoveKickboxing - Kennesaw Apr 11 ksouthwell 2
Austell, early morning of Friday April 8, 2017 Apr 10 ATLien 1
See all Kennesaw Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kennesaw Forum Now

Kennesaw Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Kennesaw Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Iran
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Health Care
  3. Mexico
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Pope Francis
 

Kennesaw, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,718 • Total comments across all topics: 280,442,377

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC