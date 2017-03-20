Woman drives SUV into convenience store

Woman drives SUV into convenience store

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: MDJonline.com

An SUV crashed into a convenience store on South Main Street in Kennesaw, near the intersection of Watts Drive, at about noon Thursday after the driver hit the gas pedal instead of the brake, according to Kenneaw police.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MDJonline.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kennesaw Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Amy Rakestraw Helms (Jan '16) Mar 17 reality 4
Add Your Business Listing and weebsite (Sep '14) Mar 15 wra10 7
Gay Meet Up (May '15) Mar 14 Tim 4
News From archery to Star Trek, city entertaining 6,... Mar 11 Will Dockery 4
searching Mar 5 Tater 5
News Atlanta history teaches the violent toll of ant... Mar 3 Trump is Winning 1
News Man accused of having sex with goat in west Geo... (Aug '16) Feb 28 David 5
See all Kennesaw Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kennesaw Forum Now

Kennesaw Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Kennesaw Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Surgeon General
  1. South Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Casey Anthony
  5. Supreme Court
 

Kennesaw, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,662 • Total comments across all topics: 279,692,048

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC